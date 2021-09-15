UF to develop digital collectibles featuring current and former Gator athletes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is joining a growing crypto investment trend.
the University of Florida is partnering with campus legends co-founded by Tim Tebow to develop digital collectibles featuring current and former Gator athletes.
The first official wave of content comes out next month.
A free promotional digital collectible drops this saturday to commemorate the UF versus Alabama game.
It’s available to anyone with a campus legends account.
