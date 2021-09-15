Advertisement

UF to develop digital collectibles featuring current and former Gator athletes

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is joining a growing crypto investment trend.

the University of Florida is partnering with campus legends co-founded by Tim Tebow to develop digital collectibles featuring current and former Gator athletes.

The first official wave of content comes out next month.

A free promotional digital collectible drops this saturday to commemorate the UF versus Alabama game.

It’s available to anyone with a campus legends account.

