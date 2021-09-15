UF to develop digital collectibles featuring current and former Gator athletes

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is joining a growing crypto investment trend.

the University of Florida is partnering with campus legends co-founded by Tim Tebow to develop digital collectibles featuring current and former Gator athletes.

The first official wave of content comes out next month.

A free promotional digital collectible drops this saturday to commemorate the UF versus Alabama game.

It’s available to anyone with a campus legends account.

