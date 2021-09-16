Alachua County Pets: Darlene, Jazelle, and Joe

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable and adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Darlene. She is a very sweet kitty that takes some time to warm up. She is looking for someone to give her a lot of attention and playtime.

Darlene (Alachua Pets)

Next is Jazelle. Jazelle is a very busy and affectionate girl. She loves to explore and is very well-behaved.

Jazelle (Alachua Pets)

Last we have Joe. Joe loves head scratches and spending time with people. His favorite time is playtime with new toys and treats.

Joe (Alachua Pets)

The shelter is looking for foster homes for dogs. Their kennels are overflowing with pups and finding foster homes for the many adoptable dogs will allow them to enjoy time in a home!

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you want to come to meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

