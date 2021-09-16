The Alzheimers Association kicks off the Gainesville Walk to End Alzheimers with a drive-thru event at Touching Hearts at Home

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alzheimers Association is hosting the Gainesville Walk to End Alzheimers kickoff.

This drive-thru event will be at Touching Hearts at Home in Gainesville from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.

This is a lead-up to their actual walk in mid-October.

All participants, sponsors, and anyone interested in joining the walk are invited.

To RSVP for the event, email Christina Ramos at c.ramos@touchinghearts.com

