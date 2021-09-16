Advertisement

The Alzheimers Association kicks off the Gainesville Walk to End Alzheimers with a drive-thru event at Touching Hearts at Home

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alzheimers Association is hosting the Gainesville Walk to End Alzheimers kickoff.

This drive-thru event will be at Touching Hearts at Home in Gainesville from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.

This is a lead-up to their actual walk in mid-October.

All participants, sponsors, and anyone interested in joining the walk are invited.

To RSVP for the event, email Christina Ramos at c.ramos@touchinghearts.com

TRENDING STORY: Marion County Commission votes against sand mine proposal after resident outcry

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville City Commission cancels meeting due to violent threats
Gainesville City Commission meeting canceled due to threats against commissioners
Officials said they are still collecting and sorting through evidence but this appears to be an...
MCSO investigates suspicious death, residents say it’s sad to see but not surprising
Santa Fe College to offer ‘ANEW’ nursing program as healthcare worker shortage continues (AP...
Santa Fe College to offer ‘ANEW’ nursing program as healthcare worker shortage continues
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Betty Munn chose to take the lump sum payment of $710,000.
Woman from Alachua wins $1M from scratch-off lottery ticket from a gas station in Gainesville

Latest News

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
The Alzheimers Association kicks off the Gainesville Walk to End Alzheimers with a drive-thru...
The Alzheimers Association kicks off the Gainesville Walk to End Alzheimers with a drive-thru event at Touching Hearts at Home
A NCFL man is being remembered in Hawthorne after unexpectedly passing away
A beloved coach is being remembered in Hawthorne after his unexpected death
Alachua County Pets: Darlene, Jazelle, and Joe
Alachua County Pets: Darlene, Jazelle, and Joe