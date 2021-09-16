A beloved coach is being remembered in Hawthorne after his unexpected death

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A beloved North Central Florida man is being remembered after he unexpectedly died earlier this month.

Ellis Walker Jr. died on September 2nd.

He was a coach at Oak Hall, Howard Bishop Middle School, and Hawthorne High School.

Public viewing will be at Pinkney Smith Funeral Home in Hawthorne from 4 p.m to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.

The viewing will be followed by a memorial service at Hawthorne High School football stadium at 6:15 p.m.

His burial is set for Friday in Tampa.

