A beloved coach is being remembered in Hawthorne after his unexpected death

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A beloved North Central Florida man is being remembered after he unexpectedly died earlier this month.

Ellis Walker Jr. died on September 2nd.

He was a coach at Oak Hall, Howard Bishop Middle School, and Hawthorne High School.

Public viewing will be at Pinkney Smith Funeral Home in Hawthorne from 4 p.m to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.

The viewing will be followed by a memorial service at Hawthorne High School football stadium at 6:15 p.m.

His burial is set for Friday in Tampa.

