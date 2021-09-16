Advertisement

Bradford High School went into a lockdown after an armed suspect ran towards the campus

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford High School was temporarily locked down today as authorities tracked down a man armed with a shotgun.

Starke police officers say 30-year-old Jesse Carter was arrested after he broke into a room at the Budget Inn on Temple Avenue, he then ran toward High School, causing the lock down. Deputies eventually caught Carter after he crashed his car in Clay County.

He’s being held on a more than a $500,000 bond.

