CFP National Championship trophy on display in Gainesville ahead of big matchup

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -With No. 11 Florida set to take on No. 1 Alabama this Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the CFP National Championship Trophy made two appearances in Gainesville this week: Tuesday at the Walmart on SW 42nd St., and Wednesday at the Winn-Dixie on SW 16th Ave.

Handlers take the trophy to various big game spots around the country each week and will also be present in State College, Pennsylvania this Saturday for the Penn State-Auburn matchup.

To National Championship Trophy Manager Ray Mallouk, having the trophy in your city is an indication that team might lift the trophy at season’s end.

“Well I tell you what, if you beat Alabama, I guarantee we’ll be back later in the year and we’ll see you in Indianapolis,” said Mallouk. “We love coming to Gainesville, it’s such a great college town, there’s always enthusiasm around the trophy appearances so whenever Florida does well, we’re really happy.”

Indianapolis is the site of the next CFP National Title Game on Jan. 10.

