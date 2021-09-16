Advertisement

CFP National Championship trophy on display in Gainesville ahead of big matchup

Indianapolis is the site of the next CFP National Title Game on Jan. 10
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -With No. 11 Florida set to take on No. 1 Alabama this Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the CFP National Championship Trophy made two appearances in Gainesville this week: Tuesday at the Walmart on SW 42nd St., and Wednesday at the Winn-Dixie on SW 16th Ave.

Handlers take the trophy to various big game spots around the country each week and will also be present in State College, Pennsylvania this Saturday for the Penn State-Auburn matchup.

To National Championship Trophy Manager Ray Mallouk, having the trophy in your city is an indication that team might lift the trophy at season’s end.

“Well I tell you what, if you beat Alabama, I guarantee we’ll be back later in the year and we’ll see you in Indianapolis,” said Mallouk. “We love coming to Gainesville, it’s such a great college town, there’s always enthusiasm around the trophy appearances so whenever Florida does well, we’re really happy.”

Indianapolis is the site of the next CFP National Title Game on Jan. 10.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Buchholz High School
Alachua County deputies arrest a Buchholz High School student, charged with making false bomb threats
Officials said they are still collecting and sorting through evidence but this appears to be an...
MCSO investigates suspicious death, residents say it’s sad to see but not surprising
“Making this decision is rewarding bad behavior”: Gainesville City Commissioners accept city...
“Making this decision is rewarding bad behavior”: Gainesville City Commissioners accept City Manager’s resignation with $100,000 severance pay
Lake City’s Interim City Manager Ami Fields submits her resignation
Lake City’s Interim City Manager Ami Fields submits her resignation
Man who shot unarmed minor claims it was self-defense
Alachua County man arrested after shooting a juvenile in the back and claiming self defense

Latest News

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Gators say they won’t buckle under the pressure of facing top-ranked Tide
Gainesville hosting big game of the week
Trophy on display ahead of Florida-Bama clash
Florida set for big matchup
Gators won't back down to number one Tide
Lake Weir senior Jewlliana Risher prepares to throw a ball down the lanes at practice.
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Jewlliana Risher (Lake Weir)