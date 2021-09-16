Firefighters rescue man in wheelchair crossing the street in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA Fla. (WCJB) - Every day first responders in north central Florida run headfirst into the fire to make sure you and I are safe, but they don’t always know what to expect.

The call came in to Ocala Fire Rescue engine 7 asking for help with an ‘unknown problem’ this past weekend.

Firefighter Dillon Lawson was one of the first responders to go on the call.

“When it’s listed as an unknown problem our dispatch it trying to figure out further information but they want to get a unit responding in a timely manner. A couple scenarios can run through your mind with the location listed as a busy highway,” Lawson said.

He and Firefighter Vince Alexander found a man in an electric wheelchair, and soon learned a dead battery left him stranded in the road.

And these firefighters pushed him all the way home.

“We ended up getting up to the sidewalk and then he had no way to charge his wheel chair so we finished and pushed him all the way to his residence,” Lawson said, “I would say that was the most gratify call of that shift.”

They pushed him the whole mile and a half back home.

