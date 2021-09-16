Florida volleyball team drops third straight, falls to FSU in four sets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 14 Florida volleyball team dropped to 4-4 on the season with Wednesday’s four-set loss to Florida State, 24-26, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20. The defeat is the third straight for the Gators, who climbed as high as No. 5 in the national rankings prior to their skid.

Florida was led by Sofia Victoria’s career-high 24 kills on 54 attempts. Stars T’ara Ceasar and Thayer Hall combined for just 16 kills, however, and the Gators were outhit .263 to .239.

FSU’s Morgan Chacon paced three Seminoles in double figure kills with 14. Florida State improves to 7-2 and is now 11-15 against Florida at home despite an overall series lead for the Gators of 43-21.

Florida returns home for a pair of non-conference matches on Saturday and Sunday against Coastal Carolina.

