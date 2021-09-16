Gainesville City Clerk Omichele Gainey rescinds her resignation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eight days after announcing her departure along with City Attorney Nicolle Shalley, Gainey is rescinding her resignation.

The Gainesville City Commission has been in the spotlight for the loss of various council members.

City officials say that her resignation was not brought before the commission for action, so the matter is closed and Gainey will continue to serve as Gainesville’s City Clerk.

Commissioner Harvey ward says Gainey is an important part of the team.

“She is a joy to work with, and one of my low points at City Hall was getting [her resignation] email last week,”

