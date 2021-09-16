Advertisement

Gator defense confident in collective abilities despite loss of Ventrell Miller

The senior, and Florida’s leading tackler last season, is out for the year with a biceps injury
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the second time, the Gator defense is dealing with a season-ending injury. After losing potential starting cornerback Jaydon Hill in the preseason, Florida will now be without linebacker Ventrell Miller.

The redshirt senior, and Florida’s leading tackler last season, is out for the year with a biceps injury that he suffered in the win over South Florida last week. The news comes at the worst possible moment, with Florida set to host No. 1 Alabama on Saturday.

Miller is one of Florida’s team captains and was considered a strong enough leader that he was chosen as an SEC media day representative.

The Gators believe they can make up for the loss.

“All the snaps I play, all the snaps that Amari Burney will play, Jeremiah Moon, we feel confident in what we’re doing,” said junior linebacker Mohamoud Diabate.

One player who could see more more action is Ty’Ron Hopper, a sophomore linebacker who is coming off a career-high six-tackle performance..

“My role is going to get a little bigger, but I’m here for the challenge for sure,” said Hopper. “I’m just focused on honestly improving every week, trying to get better, just that one percent every week.”

Alabama is averaging 46 points after a pair of victories.

