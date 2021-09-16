Gator football is getting ready for their biggest crowd since the start of the pandemic

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gator football fans are getting ready for their big showdown against #1 Alabama.

During their first home game against Florida Atlantic, there were more than 86,000 fans in attendance. This weekend they are expecting a sell-out.

With their biggest crowd since the start of the pandemic. The Senior Associate Athletic Director Steve McClain said they will be taking normal COVID protocols and are excited about huge crowds.

“We had a great crowd the opening weekend, a great turnout, 86,000 fans all of them anxious to get back and see gator football. But this weekend we expect an even bigger crowd you know it’s the first time we’ll have the number one team come in here since 2002.”

Former gators Tim Tebow and Laura Rutledge will be at the game with SEC Nation and former basketball player Bradley Beal will be a guest a the game.

UF Health will also be giving vaccinations ahead of the game at the O’Connell Center between 12 and 2pm.

