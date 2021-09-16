Advertisement

Gator football is getting ready for their biggest crowd since the start of the pandemic

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gator football fans are getting ready for their big showdown against #1 Alabama.

During their first home game against Florida Atlantic, there were more than 86,000 fans in attendance. This weekend they are expecting a sell-out.

With their biggest crowd since the start of the pandemic. The Senior Associate Athletic Director Steve McClain said they will be taking normal COVID protocols and are excited about huge crowds.

“We had a great crowd the opening weekend, a great turnout, 86,000 fans all of them anxious to get back and see gator football. But this weekend we expect an even bigger crowd you know it’s the first time we’ll have the number one team come in here since 2002.”

Former gators Tim Tebow and Laura Rutledge will be at the game with SEC Nation and former basketball player Bradley Beal will be a guest a the game.

UF Health will also be giving vaccinations ahead of the game at the O’Connell Center between 12 and 2pm.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Trevor Alec Hruby, 23, was charged with sexual abuse with a victim under 12-years-old.
GPD: Preschool teacher arrested for sexually abusing two children
Betty Munn chose to take the lump sum payment of $710,000.
Woman from Alachua wins $1M from scratch-off lottery ticket from a gas station in Gainesville
Gainesville City Commission cancels meeting due to violent threats
Gainesville City Commission meeting canceled due to threats against commissioners
Gainesville city workers find video of city commissioner raising middle finger at vaccine...
Gainesville city workers find video of city commissioner raising middle finger at vaccine mandate protesters
Officials said they are still collecting and sorting through evidence but this appears to be an...
MCSO investigates suspicious death, residents say it’s sad to see but not surprising

Latest News

Beyond the Bell
Alachua County Public Schools launches virtual after school learning program
Watchdogs warn ‘hurricane tax’ could drive up Florida insurance rates
Watchdogs warn ‘hurricane tax’ could drive up Florida insurance rates
Gator football fans are getting ready for their big showdown against #1 Alabama.
Gator football is getting ready for their biggest crowd since the start of the pandemic
Right now 207 patients are at UF Health Shands with COVID with 6 of them being kids. Dr. Traci...
UF Health officials are encouraging the third shot for people who are immunocompromised ahead of flu season