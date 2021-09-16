Lake City Chamber warns of scam in this week’s Columbia County Report

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Lake City Chamber of Commerce is taking precautions against potential scams.

The Gateway City Craft Beer and Wine Festival is returning to normal after a setback last year due to COVID. There are a limited number of vendor spots available, and Lake City officials are warning them about a scam.

The Lafayette Chamber of Commerce reached out to the Lake City chamber to let them know a “scammer” called regular vendors and registered them for events in the county, asking for their credit card info.

Lake City’s Director of Business Development wants vendors to know they “...have a few spots left for vendors, but we do not accept credit card payments. So if anybody has called you at all, asked for you to sign up and accept a credit card payment, that is a scam, it is not the chamber of commerce.”

The festival will be held at Wilson Park on October 23rd from 4-8 PM. The Gateway Art Gallery is hosting a silent auction tomorrow night.

The Gateway Art Gallery is hosting a silent auction tomorrow night. The Art League of North Florida is hosting the event and are taking donations as well.

The gallery is home to handmade and photograph creations from those in Lake City and surrounding areas, and some of those donations will be on display at tomorrow’s auction.

Those who attend will have two hours to decide on their favorite pieces and place a bid before the auction ends.

Vicki Shanks, who’s a board member of the art league, says during the pandemic “we had to stop holding classes and a lot of our income comes from classes. So for a couple of months or few months we didn’t have classes because people sit together close in a classroom setting. And not as many people were just shopping in general, so, our income was down a little bit and we hope that this is gonna give us a good shot in the arm.”

The auction is at the Gateway Art Gallery from 5:30 to 7:30 Thursday night.

