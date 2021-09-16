Advertisement

Mayor says thousands of migrants gathered at US southern border bridge

By KABB, WOAI Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DEL RIO, Texas (KABB/WOAI) - Officials said thousands of migrants have gathered under a bridge along the U.S. southern border.

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano said thousands of migrants are waiting to be taken into custody under an international bridge.

The bridge connects the Texas city with Ciudad Acuña in Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the bridge is being used as a temporary staging site because it is a shaded area, which helps to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Lozano has asked the Department of Homeland Security to assist with the situation.

Rep. Tony Gonzalez, R-Texas, tweeted that Border Patrol agents say it could take weeks to process the large group, and thousands more have arrived.

CBP said Border Patrol is sending more agents to assist with the Del Rio area.

