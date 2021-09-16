Advertisement

Two Marion County men arrested for major marijuana-growing operation

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Major marijuana-growing operation was busted in Marion County leading to the arrest of two men.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 60-year-old Rigoberto Rogriguez and 49-year-old Alexis Eiaz for marijuana cultivation.

Diaz is also charged with grand theft and drug trafficking.

Deputies say Clay Electric reported in the service of a property on NE 90th Street Rd.

There, power was being redirected to a metal building where 275 marijuana plants were being grown.

