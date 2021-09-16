Advertisement

UF Health officials are encouraging the third shot for people who are immunocompromised ahead of flu season

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Right now 207 patients are at UF Health Shands with COVID with 6 of them being kids. Dr. Traci d’Auguste said with flu season nearing the third shot may be needed for people with a compromised immune system.

“Even having two doses of the vaccine does not provide them the same protection as someone else which is direct to why the third doses are recommended for that patient population.”

At UF Health you have to prove you are immunocompromised by completing a form. But in Marion County, they are allowing residents to self-attest to get their additional dose.

d’Augusts said they’re watching the new variant “MU” very closely.

“The MU variant is the bottom one which is the variant of interest it means that that variant has been identified and has been behaving and mutating differently. There is attention being given to that and it’s being watched very closely worldwide.”

Florida is second with 350 MU variant cases, but there’s none in Alachua County.

