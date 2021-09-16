Advertisement

Watchdogs warn ‘hurricane tax’ could drive up Florida insurance rates

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Tax watch dogs are sounding the alarm about a provision in President Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan that they are calling a ‘hurricane tax’.

They warn that, without changes, property insurance rates could increase by more than $1 billion statewide.

A new report suggests that the average Florida family could see property insurance costs increase by as much as $319 a year under the recently announced tax plan.

“Everyone’s going to pay this,” said Dr. Lars Powell, Director of the Alabama Center for Insurance Information and Research at the University of Alabama.

Dr. Powell authored the report. He said the 15 to 28 percent minimum global tax rate proposed in Biden’s plan could drive up costs for insurance companies, which would then be passed along to consumers.

“These things don’t happen in a vacuum. You can’t just say, well we’re going to increase your costs by 10-12 percent, but we don’t want you to increase your prices,” said Powell.

They are calling it the ‘hurricane tax’ because the impact would be felt most heavily in disaster-prone states like Florida.

“The President wanted to keep it; tax no one above $400,000,” said Florida TaxWatch President Dominic Calabro.

Calabro argued the cost would be felt by every Floridan regardless of income level.

“This would severely impact people with incomes substantially below 400,000 and be very much against the very foundation that President Biden said he wanted to enact,” said Calabro.

The hurricane tax is projected to drive up annual property insurance costs by $10 billion nationwide, and as much as $1.6 billion in Florida alone.

“Everybody’s prices go up when insurance premiums go up because everybody’s got to buy insurance for something,” said Powell.

Fiscal watchdogs argued that by either eliminating the global minimum tax rate altogether, or by creating an exemption for insurers, the increased costs could be avoided.

The tax plan is still in its early stages, and there is hope that changes can still be made prior to a final tax package being approved by Congress.

RELATED STORY: Democrats seek corporate, wealthy tax hikes for $3.5T plan

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Trevor Alec Hruby, 23, was charged with sexual abuse with a victim under 12-years-old.
GPD: Preschool teacher arrested for sexually abusing two children
Betty Munn chose to take the lump sum payment of $710,000.
Woman from Alachua wins $1M from scratch-off lottery ticket from a gas station in Gainesville
Gainesville City Commission cancels meeting due to violent threats
Gainesville City Commission meeting canceled due to threats against commissioners
Gainesville city workers find video of city commissioner raising middle finger at vaccine...
Gainesville city workers find video of city commissioner raising middle finger at vaccine mandate protesters
Officials said they are still collecting and sorting through evidence but this appears to be an...
MCSO investigates suspicious death, residents say it’s sad to see but not surprising

Latest News

Beyond the Bell
Alachua County Public Schools launches virtual after school learning program
Gator football fans are getting ready for their big showdown against #1 Alabama.
Gator football is getting ready for their biggest crowd since the start of the pandemic
Right now 207 patients are at UF Health Shands with COVID with 6 of them being kids. Dr. Traci...
UF Health officials are encouraging the third shot for people who are immunocompromised ahead of flu season
First home game against FAU.
Gator football is getting ready for their biggest crowd since the start of the pandemic