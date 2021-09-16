What’s Growing On: The versatility of hemp is unmatched according to one NCFL farmer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Rembert Family Farms is the first black-owned farm to plant and harvest hemp in florida within the last 80 years.

Randy Rembert became interested in hemp when a tumor was found in a close relative. After learning that hemp can help with tumor growth and provides other health benefits, he says his goal was to help as many people as he can.

Just two years into the business, Rembert plans on eventually opening up a store and selling a variety of hemp-derived products.

He said the versatility of the plant is hard to beat.

“Hemp has over 60,000 different uses. Pretty much anything you put your mind to you can do. You can do barbecue sauce, seasoning, build a house out of it, make fuel out of it, make pesticides with it— anything you can think of you can use hemp,” explained Rembert.

He says although derived from the same species, hemp is different from marijuana and does not have the same effect when ingested.

“Hemp acts different on the body. You can feel a buzz, or feel some stress relief within an hour or two and still be operational,” said Rembert.

Hemp contains less than .3% THC, the active chemical in cannabis that can cause hallucinogenic effects when taken. Rembert explained the controversy surrounding hemp, but he iterated education is key.

“A lot of people have been taught and programmed to hate a plant that they never got a chance to meet,” stated Rembert. He went on to say any medicinal substance can cause a range of different side effects and finding what works for the individual is important.

Among many potential benefits, hemp oil can be used orally or topically to ease muscle soreness, stiffness, and lessen stress.

According to the Anti-Cruelty Society, CBD oil can safely be given to pets to help with seizures, pain management, and anxiety. However, it’s recommended to see a veterinarian before introducing anything new to your pet’s diet.

Rembert teaches others on how to grow hemp and gives free hemp oil to combat veterans to aid in their healing process both physically and mentally. He said he’s always open to answering questions or concerns about hemp.

The Rembert Family Farm website can be found here.

