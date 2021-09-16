Advertisement

Woman from Alachua wins $1M from scratch-off lottery ticket from a gas station in Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Alachua is $1M richer turning in a winning scratch-off ticket.

Betty Munn chose to take the lump sum payment of $710,000.

She bought the winning ticket from the Kangaroo Express on NW 39th Ave. in Gainesville.

The store will get a $2000 bonus.

