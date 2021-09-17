The Art League of North Florida hosts a silent fundraiser in Lake City

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - On Friday, the Art League of North Florida will hold a silent auction fundraiser in Lake City.

The silent auction will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Gateway Art Gallery.

There will be fine artwork, jewelry, decorative items, gift cards, and more to bid on.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 386-752-5229.

