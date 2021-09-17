The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office partners with the Bradford County Fair Association to expand hurricane shelter capacity

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County is expanding its hurricane shelter capacity with a partnership.

The Sheriff’s Office worked with the Bradford County Fair Association to provide a nearly 370-occupant shelter.

The fair’s livestock pavilion constructed in 2019 will be used as a public shelter in emergencies.

The building was surveyed and approved as a shelter by the Florida Department of Emergency Management and the American Red Cross.

