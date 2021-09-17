Columbia County Commission explains the Memorial Stadium closure and game postponement

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - During their meeting on Thursday, the Columbia County Commission shed some light on the closure of Lake City’s Memorial Stadium last Friday due to structural concerns.

Commissioners unraveled the timeline of events that closed the stadium last Friday and postponed the county’s football Jamboree.

The Columbia Youth Football Association tried to move their event to Annie Mattox Park, but allegations surfaced that a registered sex offender regularly sits on the park board. Consequently, the association looked elsewhere.

Commissioners voted to review their current funding agreement with the park board and other private entities which Columbia County funds.

