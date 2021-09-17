Advertisement

Columbia County Commission explains the Memorial Stadium closure and game postponement

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - During their meeting on Thursday, the Columbia County Commission shed some light on the closure of Lake City’s Memorial Stadium last Friday due to structural concerns.

Commissioners unraveled the timeline of events that closed the stadium last Friday and postponed the county’s football Jamboree.

The Columbia Youth Football Association tried to move their event to Annie Mattox Park, but allegations surfaced that a registered sex offender regularly sits on the park board. Consequently, the association looked elsewhere.

Commissioners voted to review their current funding agreement with the park board and other private entities which Columbia County funds.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville City Commission meeting canceled due to threats against commissioners

