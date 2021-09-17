The Friends of Marion County Veteran’s Park is continuing their week-long 9/11 remembrances with a POW/MIA ceremony

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Friends of Marion County Veteran’s Park is holding a POW/MIA ceremony in Ocala.

This event is part of the week-long 9/11 remembrances.

It will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the Ocala/Marion County Veterans Memorial Park.

The ceremony is open to the public.

TRENDING STORY: GPD: Preschool teacher arrested for sexually abusing two children

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.