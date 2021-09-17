Advertisement

The Friends of Marion County Veteran's Park is continuing their week-long 9/11 remembrances with a POW/MIA ceremony

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Friends of Marion County Veteran’s Park is holding a POW/MIA ceremony in Ocala.

This event is part of the week-long 9/11 remembrances.

It will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the Ocala/Marion County Veterans Memorial Park.

The ceremony is open to the public.

