The Friends of Marion County Veteran’s Park is continuing their week-long 9/11 remembrances with a POW/MIA ceremony
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Friends of Marion County Veteran’s Park is holding a POW/MIA ceremony in Ocala.
This event is part of the week-long 9/11 remembrances.
It will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the Ocala/Marion County Veterans Memorial Park.
The ceremony is open to the public.
TRENDING STORY: GPD: Preschool teacher arrested for sexually abusing two children
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.