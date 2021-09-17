Gainesville City Commissioner Harvey Ward calls out DeSantis’ “hypocritical” vaccine mandate policy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The State Department of Health can now impose a $5,000 fine against local governments and businesses that have a vaccine mandate for employees.

Gainesville City Commissioner Harvey Ward says he does not believe the governor has the authority to restrict local governments when it comes to making health based decisions for employees.

Ward adds that the governor recently applauded UF for being a top 5 university, despite the city using UF researchers and doctors to help make their decision to create the mandate.

“The governor was very proud and pleased about our university being a top 5 institution...but i wonder where that enthusiasm is...for the physicians and researchers at the University of Florida who say that getting vaccinated is the best thing we can all do to end this pandemic,” said Commissioner Ward.

Ward says it is not easy to get all city employees vaccinated, but the mandate is about protecting workers along with people they interact with. The City of Gainesville is one of several municipalities across the state that require employees to be vaccinated.

