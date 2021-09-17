Gainesville City Commissioners Ward and Duncan-Walker address issues to be discussed in upcoming council meetings

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After recent weeks of turmoil, the Gainesville City Commission has a lot of issues to break down in next week’s upcoming meetings.

City Commissioners Harvey Ward and Desmond Duncan-Walker spoke ahead of next week’s busy schedule, which features a joint meeting with the Alachua County Commission on top of the council’s second budget reading.

“We will talk about working with UF Health to put a health clinic on Hawthorne road...and I am excited about that,” said Commissioner Ward.

Ward also addressed the city commission’s second budget reading scheduled for next Thursday.

“There’s some innovative stuff [in the budget]” Ward said, “we will be providing RTS...free fairs as a pilot program for the next 12 months, starting October 1, for anyone 18 and younger and 65 and older.”

While not as focused on agenda items, Commissioner Desmond Duncan-Walker is looking forward to filling the city’s open charter positions.

“Next week, I’m really looking forward to getting down to that stabilization point...so we should be looking at our charter office positions [and] how we will go about filling those interim positions,” Commissioner Duncan-Walker said.

The joint meeting on Monday will begin at 3 p.m., while Thursday’s city meeting will start at 6 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville City Clerk Omichele Gainey rescinds her resignation

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.