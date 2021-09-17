Advertisement

Gator Insider: Florida-Alabama preview

Gators set to host defending national champions
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There have been a lot of superlatives tossed out to describe Saturday’s mammoth Florida-Alabama matchup at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Here is one more for historical context. You have to go back to 2006 for the last top-15 matchup that served as the Gators’ SEC opener. September games don’t get bigger than the clash between the No. 1 Crimson Tide and the No. 11 Gators, the first visit by an undefeated, top-ranked defending national champ in 19 years. With that level of hype set, Steve Russell breaks it all down in this week’s Gator Insider.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Trevor Alec Hruby, 23, was charged with sexual abuse with a victim under 12-years-old.
GPD: Preschool teacher arrested for sexually abusing two children
Betty Munn chose to take the lump sum payment of $710,000.
Woman from Alachua wins $1M from scratch-off lottery ticket from a gas station in Gainesville
Gainesville city workers find video of city commissioner raising middle finger at vaccine...
Gainesville city workers find video of city commissioner raising middle finger at vaccine mandate protesters
Gainesville city clerk rescinds resignation
Gainesville City Clerk Omichele Gainey rescinds her resignation
Gainesville City Commission cancels meeting due to violent threats
Gainesville City Commission meeting canceled due to threats against commissioners

Latest News

Gator insider
Gator insider
Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller covers a play against Florida Atlantic during the second...
Gator defense confident in collective abilities despite loss of Ventrell Miller
Key tackler lost with Bama matchup looming
Ventrell Miller out for the season
Florida loses at FSU
Florida volleyball team drops third straight, falls to FSU in four sets