Levy County Sheriff’s deputies arrest three in a drug bust

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A drug raid in Levy County led to three arrests.

Sheriff’s Office detectives started investigating Anthony Knight, 55, two years ago.

They arrested him for the first time in 2020.

Thursday morning, drug task force members raided Knight’s home for meth.

During the bust, deputies also also arrested Justin Ausburn, 28, and Christopher Long, 35.

All three men were booked on meth possession charges.

Long faces an additional charge for possession of fentanyl.

