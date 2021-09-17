Levy County Sheriff’s deputies arrest three in a drug bust

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A drug raid in Levy County led to three arrests.

Sheriff’s Office detectives started investigating Anthony Knight, 55, two years ago.

They arrested him for the first time in 2020.

Thursday morning, drug task force members raided Knight’s home for meth.

During the bust, deputies also also arrested Justin Ausburn, 28, and Christopher Long, 35.

All three men were booked on meth possession charges.

Long faces an additional charge for possession of fentanyl.

TRENDING STORY: Two men arrested in Ocala after one man pulled a gun on a police officer during an arrest

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.