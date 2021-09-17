Advertisement

Marion County Humane Society hosting 5th annual Art for Animals event

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Humane Society is hosting the 5th annual Art for Animals event to raise money for the shelter.

Art for Animals is a 2-day event with the first day being September 24 from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Ocala Downtown Market Pavillion at 310 SE 3rd St.

The second day will take place September 25 from 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Fist City Tattoo at 1905 SW College Rd.

To learn more about Art for Animals, call 352-873-7387 EXT. 212 or click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Trevor Alec Hruby, 23, was charged with sexual abuse with a victim under 12-years-old.
GPD: Preschool teacher arrested for sexually abusing two children
Betty Munn chose to take the lump sum payment of $710,000.
Woman from Alachua wins $1M from scratch-off lottery ticket from a gas station in Gainesville
Gainesville city workers find video of city commissioner raising middle finger at vaccine...
Gainesville city workers find video of city commissioner raising middle finger at vaccine mandate protesters
Gainesville city clerk rescinds resignation
Gainesville City Clerk Omichele Gainey rescinds her resignation
Gainesville City Commission cancels meeting due to violent threats
Gainesville City Commission meeting canceled due to threats against commissioners

Latest News

NCFL cake artist competes on Food Network’s Halloween Wars
NCFL cake artist competes on Food Network’s Halloween Wars
Two arrested after officer-involved shooting in Ocala
Two men arrested in Ocala after one man pulled a gun on a police officer during an arrest
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
The Friends of Marion County Veteran’s Park is continuing their week-long 9/11 remembrances...
The Friends of Marion County Veteran’s Park is continuing their week-long 9/11 remembrances with a POW/MIA ceremony