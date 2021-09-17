Marion County Humane Society hosting 5th annual Art for Animals event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Humane Society is hosting the 5th annual Art for Animals event to raise money for the shelter.

Art for Animals is a 2-day event with the first day being September 24 from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Ocala Downtown Market Pavillion at 310 SE 3rd St.

The second day will take place September 25 from 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Fist City Tattoo at 1905 SW College Rd.

To learn more about Art for Animals, call 352-873-7387 EXT. 212 or click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.