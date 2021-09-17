Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Ace, Lilo, and Penny

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Ace. Ace is a four-year-old mixed breed who loves to have fun. He is known as the “dog who smiles at everyone” because he is so happy.

Next is Lilo. She is a three-month-old gray tabby kitten with beautiful eyes. Lilo is always photo-ready and loves cuddling with people.

Last is Penny. Penny is three months old calico cat. She has never met a feather toy she did not like. She has a hint of sass and is ready to become the queen of someone’s home.

Since September is Hurricane Preparedness Month, adoptions are only $15 if you show your emergency plans.

This includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

RELATED STORY: Marion County Pets: Glory, Lauren, and Missy

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Trevor Alec Hruby, 23, was charged with sexual abuse with a victim under 12-years-old.
GPD: Preschool teacher arrested for sexually abusing two children
Betty Munn chose to take the lump sum payment of $710,000.
Woman from Alachua wins $1M from scratch-off lottery ticket from a gas station in Gainesville
Gainesville city workers find video of city commissioner raising middle finger at vaccine...
Gainesville city workers find video of city commissioner raising middle finger at vaccine mandate protesters
Gainesville City Commission cancels meeting due to violent threats
Gainesville City Commission meeting canceled due to threats against commissioners
Gainesville city clerk rescinds resignation
Gainesville City Clerk Omichele Gainey rescinds her resignation

Latest News

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
The Friends of Marion County Veteran’s Park is continuing their week-long 9/11 remembrances...
The Friends of Marion County Veteran’s Park is continuing their week-long 9/11 remembrances with a POW/MIA ceremony
The Friends of Marion County Veteran’s Park is continuing their week-long 9/11 remembrances...
The Friends of Marion County Veteran’s Park is continuing their week-long 9/11 remembrances with a POW/MIA ceremony
The Art League of North Florida hosts a silent fundraiser in Lake City
The Art League of North Florida hosts a silent fundraiser in Lake City