Marion County Pets: Ace, Lilo, and Penny

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Ace. Ace is a four-year-old mixed breed who loves to have fun. He is known as the “dog who smiles at everyone” because he is so happy.

Next is Lilo. She is a three-month-old gray tabby kitten with beautiful eyes. Lilo is always photo-ready and loves cuddling with people.

Last is Penny. Penny is three months old calico cat. She has never met a feather toy she did not like. She has a hint of sass and is ready to become the queen of someone’s home.

Since September is Hurricane Preparedness Month, adoptions are only $15 if you show your emergency plans.

This includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

