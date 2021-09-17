Members of the Socialist Party at UF hosts a “Rally Against Modern McCarthyism”

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Friday, there will be a “Rally Against Modern McCarthyism” at the University of Florida

The rally will begin at 5 p.m. at Turlington Plaza.

The event is hosted by the Socialist Party at UF.

They encourage the public to join.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville city workers find video of city commissioner raising middle finger at vaccine mandate protesters

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.