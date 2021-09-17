Members of the Socialist Party at UF hosts a “Rally Against Modern McCarthyism”
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Friday, there will be a “Rally Against Modern McCarthyism” at the University of Florida
The rally will begin at 5 p.m. at Turlington Plaza.
The event is hosted by the Socialist Party at UF.
They encourage the public to join.
