NCFL cake artist competes on Food Network’s Halloween Wars

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sarah Watts has been baking, decorating, and sculpting cakes for 18 years now. She’s bringing her talents to Food Network’s Halloween Wars premiering this Sunday where she will be competing with 23 other artists for a $25,000 prize.

Watts has previously competed on Food Network’s Cake Wars and said it’s been a dream of hers to combine her love for cake decorating and Halloween.

“I’m very competitive and love putting myself out there so with each new design you have to come up with a way the structure is going to hold and work where it’s going to look good and taste good,” said Watts. “There are a lot of different challenges to hit.”

Watts specializes in freshly baked designer wedding cakes and event cake art as she leads Watts Cake Design.

TRENDING STORY: Gator football is getting ready for their biggest crowd since the start of the pandemic

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.