Non-profits hope to benefit from Give 4 Marion fundraiser

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - For 24 hours starting next Tuesday, anyone will be able to financially support some of their favorite non-profits.

This is the second year that the Community Foundation of Ocala / Marion County, has organized ‘Give 4 Marion.’

Last year the virtual fundraiser collected more than $300,000 dollars for 81 non-profits.

“We’re anticipating this year to do a little bit better, if not blow it out of the water for our non-profits, but we’re excited for the second year,” Community Foundation, President and Executive Director, Lauren Deiorio said.

More than 70 north central Florida non-profits are participating this year.

“Animals, art, human services, the beauty of this is that anybody can be a donor for as little as $10 dollars but it makes a huge impact on our non-profits here in this community,” Deiorio added.

And Aimee Pritchard agrees. She founded her non-profit Ambassadors of Nature Education Foundation, in March last year, focusing on conservation education.

She does it all by herself.

“Our main goal is wildlife conservation education, so we go around and we take our ambassador animals like Freddy out to schools, and retirement homes, summer camps, and we teach people how to be better stewards for the environment,” Pritchard explained.

She cares for different birds, reptiles, and of course Freddy the opossum.

With the donations she hopes to receive during give for marion, they’ll be able to expand and potentially bring on some volunteers.

“We have three main projects, one of them includes a brand new enclosure for a new ambassador animal and so that is going to be big for us. Your money goes straight to the animals like Freddy here. Whenever we get donations I do not take a paycheck. It all goes right to the animals,” she said.

Animals like Freddy, Beatrice, Archimedes, and Scooter.

