Ocala City Council District 1 race between incumbent Brent Malever and challenger Barry Mansfield

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In the District One race the incumbent Brent Malever has held the seat since 2013 and his opponent Barry Mansfield is running for the first time.

Malever said he decided to run for a third term to help Ocala grow and prosper and so he could serve his community for four more years. He spoke on the most important issue he would fix first.

“The biggest we have right now is the fire issue and we inherited it we didn’t put it there. but the council’s before us back in 2010 and 2012 they thought they were doing the right thing.”

Mansfield said he decided to run because he felt it was his time to give back to the community and this was the one way he knew how. He spoke on what issue he would work on if elected.

“One of them is going to be growth we really have to pay attention we have to start focusing on all these subdivisions. That is being brought daily we need to pay attention and we need to focus and ask questions on if is this the best for this area is this the best product.”

Both feel they have the experience to earn the job. The election is Tuesday, September 21.Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

