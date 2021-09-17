Ocala City Council’s District 1 candidates Malever and Mansfield speak ahead of upcoming municipal elections

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala is gearing up for municipal elections that will be held next Tuesday, and District 1 candidates spoke with TV20 to tell voters why they are the right person for the job.

On September 21, the District 1 seat is up for grabs between incumbent Brent Malever and challenger Barry Mansfield.

Malever has been the councilman for District 1 since 2013. He says he is running for a third term to continue to help the city prosper.

“I understand the way the city works and i understand the employees, and we take care of them and we do what’s right,” said Malever, “We’re in very good financial position and we want to keep it that way.”

Malever pledges to focus on the “biggest issue” faced by the council.

“The biggest [issue] we have right now is the fire issue, and we inherited it [from] the council’s before us back in 2010 and 2012,” said Malever.

This election will mark Mansfield’s first time running for the city council, but he is known around Ocala for being the president of Cullison-Wright Construction Corporation.

“I bring experience to the table that is unmatched to anybody,” said Mansfield, “I deal with the building department on a daily basis now in every division.”

Mansfield also said that he decided to run because he felt it was time to give back to the community.

