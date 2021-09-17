People in Hawthorne gather to remember Ellis Walker Jr. at a public viewing and memorial

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Thursday, the memory of a long-time coach and community figure was remembered.

People gathered at the Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home to remember Ellis Walker Jr. at a public viewing.

People then made their way to the Hawthorne High School Gymnasium for a memorial service.

He died on September 2nd at the age of 69.

Walker coached at Oak Hall, Howard Bishop Middle School, and Hawthorne High.

His funeral will take place Friday in Tampa.

