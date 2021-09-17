“There’s nothing better to do than to help others”: Keystone Heights community remembers fallen soldier with monument

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) -Friends, family joined veterans, students and the community to honor Army Staff Sergeant Dick Lee Jr. at Keystone Heights Junior/Senior high. The life and service of Sgt. Lee is honored by a new fallen heroes monument.

The monument was dedicated to him by Florida Fallen Heroes and placed at the school -- the 16th display the organization has debuted since 2006.

“The school is an educational tool and that’s what we like to use as an educational tool,” said President of Florida Fallen Heroes, Dave Seamans. “That Dick gave his ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms that they so deserve and utilize and that is a free education.”

Lee’s best friend and brother shared stories of him before the Army Sergeant was killed in action 2012 in Afghanistan. Keystone Heights Junior/Senior high students will pass the marker every day.

“I want them to take home with them the fact that one of their alumnus gave the ultimate sacrifice for their education, their freedoms,” added Seamans. “Walk proud when you leave this school.”

Keystone Heights high student, Brian Rutkowski said the monument serves as a reminder as to why he also wants to serve in the military.

“There’s nothing better to do than to help others,” mentioned Rutkowski. The student also serves as the JROTC Command Sergeant and second vice president for Sons of the American Legion. Rutkowski’s goal is to serve in the military himself, the monument only inspiring him to follow his dream.

“Since not only are you helping others as in you know, educating them in the form of coming to school and just talking about it, we are fighting for them,” mentioned Rutkowski. “We are putting our lives on the line so they can rest their heads and wake up the next morning.”

Ahead of Gold Star family’s remembrance week starting Monday, Lee’s family gets to honor their loved one with the community by their side.

