Advertisement

Two men arrested in Ocala after one man pulled a gun on a police officer during an arrest

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspect pulled a gun on an Ocala Police Department officer during an arrest after a reported battery.

Ocala police officers responded to a reported battery at an apartment complex after witnesses told them one of the groups involved was returning with firearms.

That’s when a vehicle with four subjects approached, and two quickly ran away.

Officers caught one man, and the other man, 23-year-old Dallas Dothard, pulled out a handgun.

An officer fired his gun at Dothard and missed.

Dothard was eventually caught, and no one was injured.

The charges for both individuals are pending as the incident remains under investigation.

TRENDING STORY: Preschool teacher arrested for sexually abusing two children

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Trevor Alec Hruby, 23, was charged with sexual abuse with a victim under 12-years-old.
GPD: Preschool teacher arrested for sexually abusing two children
Betty Munn chose to take the lump sum payment of $710,000.
Woman from Alachua wins $1M from scratch-off lottery ticket from a gas station in Gainesville
Gainesville city workers find video of city commissioner raising middle finger at vaccine...
Gainesville city workers find video of city commissioner raising middle finger at vaccine mandate protesters
Gainesville city clerk rescinds resignation
Gainesville City Clerk Omichele Gainey rescinds her resignation
Gainesville City Commission cancels meeting due to violent threats
Gainesville City Commission meeting canceled due to threats against commissioners

Latest News

NCFL cake artist competes on Food Network’s Halloween Wars
NCFL cake artist competes on Food Network’s Halloween Wars
Marion County Humane Society hosts 5th annual Art for Animals event
Marion County Humane Society hosting 5th annual Art for Animals event
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
The Friends of Marion County Veteran’s Park is continuing their week-long 9/11 remembrances...
The Friends of Marion County Veteran’s Park is continuing their week-long 9/11 remembrances with a POW/MIA ceremony