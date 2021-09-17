University of Florida students ring in Hispanic Heritage Month in style with masquerade ball

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ringing in Hispanic Heritage month in style, students at the University of Florida celebrated the month with a masquerade ball. Students said their culture is a beautiful thing.

“We’re very similar but we’re all different which makes us special at the end of the day,” Pia Quiroga-Carrizo said.

One organizer born and raised in Argentina Pia Quiroga-Carrizo said the masquerade ball was an opportunity to showcase how much Hispanic culture means to everyone regardless of where they come from.

She has been able to reach others with her story.

“Here there’s not that many Argentinians and just being able to have that little community that we’re able to teach a bunch of people about our traditions and our culture I think it’s been amazing,” Quiroga-Carrizo said.

The program has been a tradition for more than 10 years and students switched it up with a hypnotism show for the crowd.

It also featured a video of students expressing what the month means to them.

“This is our one month in the year that we get to really celebrate that and that’s something that we can be proud of and brag about so I think that’s another part of it that’s really important for this,” organizer Anthony Portugues said.

Student Cassandra Green said that’s exactly why she came to the ball, to celebrate what it means to be Hispanic.

“It’s very important for me that we are all racially accepting and for me just knowing there’s a month dedicated to my culture, my race and the things that I get to do…it’s such a beautiful thing,” Green said. “especially about how loving and accepting we are, especially with all the different Spanish cultures. It’s so nice for all of us to be able to come together.”

Green loves being Peruvian and cherishes her Hispanic sisters and brothers.

