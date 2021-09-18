The 13 U.S. Marines killed in Kabul along with other fallen soldiers were honored at Veterans Appreciation Day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It was Veterans Appreciation Day at Veterans Memorial Park in Ocala. Visitors could look at rows of pictures and names of hundreds of military men and women that lost their lives.

For U.S. Marine veteran Jason White seeing all the faces hit close to home.

“Out here on the walls today I have fellow brothers’ names on those walls. To able to see their names see their pictures, it brings them back and it keeps them alive,” said White.

White also read the names of the 13 Marines that were killed in Kabul, Afghanistan. As members of North Marion High School’s JROTC honored them by placing a rose on each picture, followed by a salute.

“It reminded me how important it is to continue to honor those. It was very humbling at the same time to be able to read those names it was emotional for sure, but we have to continue to do it so they’re never forgotten,” said White.

White wants those fallen soldiers to remember “Until Valhalla” and until we meet at the gates that those soldiers are now guarding.

