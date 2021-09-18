Advertisement

The 13 U.S. Marines killed in Kabul along with other fallen soldiers were honored at Veterans Appreciation Day

Rows of hundreds of fallen soldiers.
Rows of hundreds of fallen soldiers.(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It was Veterans Appreciation Day at Veterans Memorial Park in Ocala. Visitors could look at rows of pictures and names of hundreds of military men and women that lost their lives.

For U.S. Marine veteran Jason White seeing all the faces hit close to home.

“Out here on the walls today I have fellow brothers’ names on those walls. To able to see their names see their pictures, it brings them back and it keeps them alive,” said White.

White also read the names of the 13 Marines that were killed in Kabul, Afghanistan. As members of North Marion High School’s JROTC honored them by placing a rose on each picture, followed by a salute.

“It reminded me how important it is to continue to honor those. It was very humbling at the same time to be able to read those names it was emotional for sure, but we have to continue to do it so they’re never forgotten,” said White.

White wants those fallen soldiers to remember “Until Valhalla” and until we meet at the gates that those soldiers are now guarding.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Betty Munn chose to take the lump sum payment of $710,000.
Woman from Alachua wins $1M from scratch-off lottery ticket from a gas station in Gainesville
Trevor Alec Hruby, 23, was charged with sexual abuse with a victim under 12-years-old.
GPD: Preschool teacher arrested for sexually abusing two children
Levy County Sheriff’s deputies arrest three in a drug bust
Levy County Sheriff’s deputies arrest three in a drug bust
Gainesville city clerk rescinds resignation
Gainesville City Clerk Omichele Gainey rescinds her resignation
Gainesville City Commissioner Harvey Ward calls out DeSantis’ “hypocritical” vaccine mandate...
Gainesville City Commissioner Harvey Ward calls out DeSantis’ “hypocritical” vaccine mandate policy

Latest News

Rashaun Jones pleads not guilty
Former University of Miami player from Lake City accused of killing fellow player pleads not guilty
No criminal charges against resident who threatened Gainesville city commissioner on Facebook
No criminal charges against resident who threatened Gainesville city commissioner on Facebook
Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrest the suspect of a double murder in St. Petersburg
Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrest the suspect of a double murder in St. Petersburg
Ocala City Council agrees to pay $125,000 to citizen involved in accident with police officer
Ocala City Council agrees to pay $125,000 to citizen involved in accident with police officer