Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrest the suspect of a double murder in St. Petersburg
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man suspected of committing a double murder in the Tampa area.
Deputies stopped 29-year-old James Pagan as he was driving north on I-75 Friday morning.
Saint Petersburg police initially asked for help arresting him because Pagan disabled his ankle monitor.
Later, they connected Pagan to a shooting in Saint Petersburg that left two people dead.
He is being held at the Alachua County Jail.
