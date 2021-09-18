Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrest the suspect of a double murder in St. Petersburg

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man suspected of committing a double murder in the Tampa area.

Deputies stopped 29-year-old James Pagan as he was driving north on I-75 Friday morning.

Saint Petersburg police initially asked for help arresting him because Pagan disabled his ankle monitor.

Later, they connected Pagan to a shooting in Saint Petersburg that left two people dead.

He is being held at the Alachua County Jail.

