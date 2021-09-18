Advertisement

Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrest the suspect of a double murder in St. Petersburg

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man suspected of committing a double murder in the Tampa area.

Deputies stopped 29-year-old James Pagan as he was driving north on I-75 Friday morning.

Saint Petersburg police initially asked for help arresting him because Pagan disabled his ankle monitor.

Later, they connected Pagan to a shooting in Saint Petersburg that left two people dead.

He is being held at the Alachua County Jail.

