Florida comeback bid versus Alabama falls short, 31-29

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Saturday’s highly-charged SEC opener between No. 11 Florida and No. 1 Alabama had a little bit of everything. But in the end, the Crimson Tide denied the Gators their first win over a top-ranked opponent since 2008. Florida came up just short of victory against the defending national champions, falling 31-29 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama extended its winning steak to 17.

Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) is the only opponent to come closer than 15 points against Alabama (3-0, 1-0 SEC) since the beginning of the streak, and has done so twice, also losing 52-46 in last year’s SEC Championship Game.

Ultimately, Saturday’s game came down to Florida’s missed two-point conversion attempt with 3:10 left in the fourth quarter that would have tied the game. The matchup looked like it would be decisive early, as the Gators trailed 21-3 after one quarter and nearly rallied all the way back.

Alabama started with possession and marched 75 yards in eight plays, aided by a pass interference call on Trey Dean III. Quarterback Bryce Young capped the drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jace McClellan, who eluded two defenders along the sideline. The Crimson Tide led, 7-0.

The Gators responded with a 11-play, 75-yard drive that culminated in Chris Howard’s 25-yard field goal. Kemore Gamble, who did not have a reception in the first two games of the season, caught three passes for 31 yards on the drive. Florida trailed, 7-3.

Florida was once again called for pass interference on Alabama’s second possession. This time it was Kaiir Elam flagged on a pass that fell incomplete on third and seven. The Crimson Tide turned the penalty into points, on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Young to Jahleel Billingsley. Alabama led, 14-3.

Emory Jones, who was up-and-down in Florida’s first two games this season, threw his fifth interception of the year on the next series. Alabama turned it into instant points. Young threw his third TD of the opening quarter, an 8-yarder to Brian Robinson Jr. Robinson and McClellan are both running backs and accounted for four catches for 41 yards and two scores in the opening quarter. Young finished the game 22 of 35 passing for 240 yards.

The Gator defense stepped up and forced three Alabama punts in the second quarter. Florida converted the second of those into a six-play, 79-yard scoring drive. Following a drive-sustaining pass interference call on the Crimson Tide, Malik Davis scored on a 26-yard run to make the score 21-9. Florida out-rushed Alabama in the game, 245-91. Davis led the Gators with 86 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Florida took the second half kickoff and went 75 yards in 10 plays. On 4th and 1 from the 3-yard line, the Gators went for it and Dameon Pierce scored a touchdown to close the gap to 21-16. Total yards in the game were 440-331 in favor of Florida.

The Crimson Tide then went the length of the field again for their first touchdown since the opening quarter. Robinson scored a 2-yard touchdown run on 4th and 1, giving both teams a touchdown on fourth down in the quarter.

Florida was backed up to the 1-yard line on the next drive, but Jones and company pieced together a 99-yard drive, with Jones taking it in from five yards out to make the score 28-23. Running back Nay’Quan Wright was huge on the drive, with 71 combined rushing and receiving yards. Jones finished 18 of 28 for 195 yards passing and added 77 rushing yards on 19 carries. Redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson did not appear in the game.

Following an Alabama field goal that made the score 31-23, Florida answered with a 12-play drive that covered nearly six and a half minutes. Pierce scored his second rushing touchdown of the half, a 17-yarder to cut the deficit to 31-29. Alabama stuffed the two-point conversion attempt to maintain the lead. The Crimson Tide closed out the game an drained the clock, with Robinson picking up a key first down on third and two.

Notes:

Saturday’s game marked the fifth time that Florida hosted an AP No. 1 team, and the first since Miami visited (also as defending champion) in 2002.

Florida has three wins over AP No. 1 teams, the last of which came against the Crimson Tide in the 2008 SEC Championship Game.

Dan Mullen is 0-11 lifetime versus Alabama as a head coach.

Florida has lost eight straight meetings against Alabama.

Alabama has a 32-game winning streak versus SEC East opponents. The last time the Crimson Tide lost to an out-of-division league opponent was a 2010 loss to Steve Spurrier’s South Carolina Gamecocks.

Attendance for the game was 90,887, the fifth-largest in stadium history.

Florida stays at home next week to host Tennessee, a 56-0 winner over Tennessee Tech on Saturday to reach 2-1. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

