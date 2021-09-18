Former University of Miami player from Lake City accused of killing fellow player pleads not guilty

MIAMI, Fla. (WCJB/AP) -A former University of Miami football player from Lake City has pleaded not guilty to charges of killing a teammate outside a South Florida apartment complex in 2006.

An attorney for 35-year-old Rashaun Jones entered the plea Friday morning after prosecutors formally filed second-degree murder charge against him.

Jones was arrested last month in Ocala. But he was long suspected in the death of 22-year-old defensive lineman Bryan Pata. Jones was originally arrested on a first-degree murder charge, and prosecutors said he could still face that charge.

RELATED STORY: Lake City native and former UM football player arrested for murdering his teammate in 2006

Pata was expected to be an early pick in the 2007 NFL draft but was gunned down as he returned home from practice.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.