Gator fans gear up for the biggest game of the season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s the biggest game of the season for the Florida Gators and the excitement is real.

Many fans got an early start to the day at SEC nation with tons of energy, big signs, and a lot of hope.

“Gator Nation is everywhere, we are strong and ready to beat Alabama,” said gator fan, Gillian Schurr.

Schurr said being a Florida Gator is a big part of her identity.

“This morning I just really started feeling it, and I’ve got it all through my body, I feel like we can do it,” she said.

Many fans said they’re nervous about the game, but they’re confident they can pull out a win against Alabama.

“I was so excited I tried to sleep and I got maybe 15 minutes of sleep. I could not sleep,” said a group of students at UF.

One student said with this being his senior year, he’s hoping to end his college experience on a high note.

“I think this is the biggest game of the decade. I went to LSU in 2018, Auburn in 2019, but I think this bama game is probably going to be the one that gets us in the national championship,” said Pawan Badisa.

For many fans, seeing their favorite Florida legend was the perfect way to kick off the day.

“I mean who doesn’t love Tim Tebow, even the Alabama fans here love Tim Tebow, everybody loves Tim Tebow you know, he’s just a gift to the earth,” said Schurr.

“It was cool I mean I got goosebumps when he came out walking around,” Badisa said.

Schurr said she thinks it’s Tebow’s leadership and mentality that bring a spark to the team.

“The first thing I said when I hear that SEC nation was coming here today, I said ‘Tebow’s gonna be there, we got a shot.’”

