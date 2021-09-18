Advertisement

No criminal charges against resident who threatened Gainesville city commissioner on Facebook

No criminal charges against resident who threatened Gainesville city commissioner on Facebook
No criminal charges against resident who threatened Gainesville city commissioner on Facebook(WCJB)
By Camille Syed
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Facebook post of Chanae Jackson saying she would “literally drag” Commissioner Reina Saco did not meet the level of concern needed for police to believe her threat would come with further action, according to Gainesville Police. Jackson said she feels like she’s being targeted.

“There have been some stressful moments at city hall lately,” GPD Spokesperson Graham Glover said.

City Manager Lee Feldman first contacted Chief Tony Jones about the threat.

After discussing the potential charges of the non criminal threats with officials at the attorney’s office, the threat was not enough to move forward with.

Related story: Gainesville City Commissioners Ward and Duncan-Walker address issues to be discussed in upcoming council meetings

“If this was a real tangible threat where GPD thought that Commissioner Saco’s safety was something to be concerned about, I assure that further steps would have been taken,” Glover said.

According to the investigation report, it all started at Monday night’s meeting when Jackson claimed Saco was talking about her and then told Saco to meet her outside.

The post then came saying Jackson would “literally drag Saco and smile for the mugshot.”

The threats were concerning enough to cancel a commission meeting.

“It’s a decision I think the mayor and the commission and perhaps the manager made,” Glover added.

After taking a deep dive into Jackson’s post and page, police say she was addressing Saco’s actions and that she never mentioned using force.

“They knew ahead of time that there was nothing that verified or dictated the ability to cancel that meeting,” Chanae Jackson said.

Related story: Gainesville city workers find video of city commissioner raising middle finger at vaccine mandate protesters

Jackson said she’s put in a public records request to find out how past threats have been handled and if they resulted in a cancelled meeting.

“Any other threats that have come through by email, whether they saw them on social media, by text or even in those chambers, I want to know what those threats were,” Jackson added. “I want to know how they were handled and who. I want to look at demographics.”

TV20 did reach out to Commissioner Saco and did not receive a response.

“We’ll continue to monitor and just pray that the commentary, the rhetoric lessens in the week ahead,” Glover said.

The post is no longer on Jackson’s page. The items scheduled for the cancelled meeting will be divided across several future meetings.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Trevor Alec Hruby, 23, was charged with sexual abuse with a victim under 12-years-old.
GPD: Preschool teacher arrested for sexually abusing two children
Betty Munn chose to take the lump sum payment of $710,000.
Woman from Alachua wins $1M from scratch-off lottery ticket from a gas station in Gainesville
Gainesville city workers find video of city commissioner raising middle finger at vaccine...
Gainesville city workers find video of city commissioner raising middle finger at vaccine mandate protesters
Gainesville city clerk rescinds resignation
Gainesville City Clerk Omichele Gainey rescinds her resignation
Gainesville City Commission cancels meeting due to violent threats
Gainesville City Commission meeting canceled due to threats against commissioners

Latest News

Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrest the suspect of a double murder in St. Petersburg
Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrest the suspect of a double murder in St. Petersburg
Ocala City Council agrees to pay $125,000 to citizen involved in accident with police officer
Ocala City Council agrees to pay $125,000 to citizen involved in accident with police officer
Keystone Heights Fallen Hero Monument
“There’s nothing better to do than to help others”: Keystone Heights community remembers fallen soldier with monument
On September 21, the District 1 seat is up for grabs between incumbent Brent Malever and...
Ocala City Council’s District 1 candidates Malever and Mansfield speak ahead of upcoming municipal elections