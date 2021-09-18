No criminal charges against resident who threatened Gainesville city commissioner on Facebook

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Facebook post of Chanae Jackson saying she would “literally drag” Commissioner Reina Saco did not meet the level of concern needed for police to believe her threat would come with further action, according to Gainesville Police. Jackson said she feels like she’s being targeted.

“There have been some stressful moments at city hall lately,” GPD Spokesperson Graham Glover said.

City Manager Lee Feldman first contacted Chief Tony Jones about the threat.

After discussing the potential charges of the non criminal threats with officials at the attorney’s office, the threat was not enough to move forward with.

Related story: Gainesville City Commissioners Ward and Duncan-Walker address issues to be discussed in upcoming council meetings

“If this was a real tangible threat where GPD thought that Commissioner Saco’s safety was something to be concerned about, I assure that further steps would have been taken,” Glover said.

According to the investigation report, it all started at Monday night’s meeting when Jackson claimed Saco was talking about her and then told Saco to meet her outside.

The post then came saying Jackson would “literally drag Saco and smile for the mugshot.”

The threats were concerning enough to cancel a commission meeting.

“It’s a decision I think the mayor and the commission and perhaps the manager made,” Glover added.

After taking a deep dive into Jackson’s post and page, police say she was addressing Saco’s actions and that she never mentioned using force.

“They knew ahead of time that there was nothing that verified or dictated the ability to cancel that meeting,” Chanae Jackson said.

Related story: Gainesville city workers find video of city commissioner raising middle finger at vaccine mandate protesters

Jackson said she’s put in a public records request to find out how past threats have been handled and if they resulted in a cancelled meeting.

“Any other threats that have come through by email, whether they saw them on social media, by text or even in those chambers, I want to know what those threats were,” Jackson added. “I want to know how they were handled and who. I want to look at demographics.”

TV20 did reach out to Commissioner Saco and did not receive a response.

“We’ll continue to monitor and just pray that the commentary, the rhetoric lessens in the week ahead,” Glover said.

The post is no longer on Jackson’s page. The items scheduled for the cancelled meeting will be divided across several future meetings.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.