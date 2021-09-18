Ocala City Council agrees to pay $125,000 to citizen involved in accident with police officer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council has agreed to settle a bodily injury lawsuit.

The council voted unanimously to pay $125,000 to James Montgomery. On February 26, Officer Jordan Pagano was driving his patrol vehicle when he collided with Montgomery in a Jeep.

Both were sent to the hospital to treat their injuries.

