Sports Overtime: Week four

(WCJB) -Week four of high school football in the NCFL area is complete. TV20′s game of the week featured a rivalry game between Chiefland and Dixie County. The Indians defeated the Bears 14-7 on Friday night to stay undefeated on the season. This was only the fourth time the Indians won in the last 18 meetings.

Week Four Of High School Football In NCFL:

Hawthorne def. Newberry 48-7

Cardinal Gibbons def. Buchholz 16-7

Fort White def. Santa Fe 28-15

Vero Beach def. North Marion 40-15

Dunnellon def. Crystal River 34-0

Leesburg def. Lake Weir 60-0

Belleview def. Lecanto 34-14

Trinity Catholic def. Carrollwood Day 14-0

Forest def. West Port 15-12

GHS def. Matanzas 57-16

Menendez def. Eastside 41-7

Hamilton County def. Williston 34-23

Rocky Bayou Christian def. St. Francis 48-0

Union County def. P.K. Yonge 28-13

Columbia def. Englewood 44-18

University Christian def. Bradford 27-20

Ed White def. Suwannee 40-24

Crescent City def. Trenton 47-41

Branford def. Zarephath Academy 32-24

Taylor def. Bell 23-20

Bronson def. Halifax Academy 56-0

Keystone Heights def. Umatilla 68-13

Holy Trinity def. Interlachen 27-16

