Sports Overtime: Week Four
Chiefland defeated Dixie County in game of the week
(WCJB) -Week four of high school football in the NCFL area is complete. TV20′s game of the week featured a rivalry game between Chiefland and Dixie County. The Indians defeated the Bears 14-7 on Friday night to stay undefeated on the season. This was only the fourth time the Indians won in the last 18 meetings.
Week Four Of High School Football In NCFL:
Hawthorne def. Newberry 48-7
Cardinal Gibbons def. Buchholz 16-7
Fort White def. Santa Fe 28-15
Vero Beach def. North Marion 40-15
Dunnellon def. Crystal River 34-0
Leesburg def. Lake Weir 60-0
Belleview def. Lecanto 34-14
Trinity Catholic def. Carrollwood Day 14-0
Forest def. West Port 15-12
GHS def. Matanzas 57-16
Menendez def. Eastside 41-7
Hamilton County def. Williston 34-23
Rocky Bayou Christian def. St. Francis 48-0
Union County def. P.K. Yonge 28-13
Columbia def. Englewood 44-18
University Christian def. Bradford 27-20
Ed White def. Suwannee 40-24
Crescent City def. Trenton 47-41
Branford def. Zarephath Academy 32-24
Taylor def. Bell 23-20
Bronson def. Halifax Academy 56-0
Keystone Heights def. Umatilla 68-13
Holy Trinity def. Interlachen 27-16
