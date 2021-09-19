Advertisement

An Ocala man is dead and a Levy County man is in serious condition after being struck by a train.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is dead and another from Levy County is in serious condition after state troopers say they hit a train Friday night.

Florida Highway Patrol reports the two men traveling in an SUV on Southeast 62nd Ave Rd in Belleview when they were struck by a train traveling north.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies along with state troopers were on scene investigating.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to an area hospital.

