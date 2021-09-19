Advertisement

Crystal Ballroom Ocala holds wedding planning expo

Visitors came to speak to vendors about their big day.
Visitors came to speak to vendors about their big day.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Crystal Ballroom Ocala held a wedding planning expo to help people get ready for their big day.

There were vendors offering food tastings, entertainment, wedding design secrets, photographers, and sample wedding dresses. There were VIP tours available meant to help create the perfect wedding.

Organizers of the event said it’s a one-stop-shop.

“I don’t know about you guys but I’m sick of being under a roof. I like to get out there as a DJ we entertain and that’s one thing you’ll see here at Crystal Ballroom here in Ocala. It’s such a wonderful time to see other people see the vendors get to touch their samples as far as the food vendors, drink vendors,” said Johnny Newton.

Another wedding expo is planned at the Crystal Ballroom Ocala in January.

