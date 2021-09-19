Crystal Ballroom Ocala holds wedding planning expo

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Crystal Ballroom Ocala held a wedding planning expo to help people get ready for their big day.

There were vendors offering food tastings, entertainment, wedding design secrets, photographers, and sample wedding dresses. There were VIP tours available meant to help create the perfect wedding.

Organizers of the event said it’s a one-stop-shop.

“I don’t know about you guys but I’m sick of being under a roof. I like to get out there as a DJ we entertain and that’s one thing you’ll see here at Crystal Ballroom here in Ocala. It’s such a wonderful time to see other people see the vendors get to touch their samples as far as the food vendors, drink vendors,” said Johnny Newton.

Another wedding expo is planned at the Crystal Ballroom Ocala in January.

