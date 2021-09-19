Dance Alive returns to the Cade Museum in season opener “Meet The Dancers”

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dance Alive is ready to start their new season.

Outreach Director Emily Pozeck joins TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio to discuss their first performance of the season, “Meet The Dancers.”

LATEST NEWS: Crystal Ballroom Ocala holds a wedding planning expo to help plan your big day

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.