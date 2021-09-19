Advertisement

Dance Alive returns to the Cade Museum in season opener “Meet The Dancers”

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dance Alive is ready to start their new season.

Outreach Director Emily Pozeck joins TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio to discuss their first performance of the season, “Meet The Dancers.”

