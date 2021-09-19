Advertisement

Florida completes weekend sweep of North Florida

Gators take six straight sets from Ospreys in weekend series
By Chris Pinson
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After suffering three straight losses, the No. 14 ranked Florida volleyball team finished its non-conference schedule with a clean sweep of Coastal Carlolina on Sunday afternoon.

The Gators (6-4) won back-to-back matches over the Chanticleers (6-4) between Saturday and Sunday. Both matches ended in straight set victories for Florida.

Victoria Sophia lead the Gators with 14 kills. It was the fifth straight match the sophomore registered double digit kills.

Veteran outside hitter T’ara Caesar also chipped in with 13 kills, while recording 11 digs. It’s the eighth consecutive match she’s posted double digit kills and the fourth double-double of the year.

Trinity Adams also notched a career-high on serve. She threw in four aces during the Gators victory.

Florida will now prepare to open up conference play at home against Mississippi State September 23 and 24.

The Gators are 52-0 all-time against the Bulldogs.

