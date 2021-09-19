Gainesville man arrested after stealing and reselling electronics from Oxford Manor Apartments

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment and credit cards from an apartment complex.

Gainesville police say 21-year-old Decedrick Presley was arrested Saturday morning after police believes he stole two credit cards, two laptops, three surveillance camera systems and an Ipad on September 10.

Officers say Presley was caught selling the stolen laptops at a local pawn shop and had other items from the business found in his apartment during a court-ordered search.

Presley is being charged with four felony counts, including dealing in stolen property and grand theft.

