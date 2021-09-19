Advertisement

Gainesville man arrested after stealing and reselling electronics from Oxford Manor Apartments

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment and credit cards from an apartment complex.

Gainesville police say 21-year-old Decedrick Presley was arrested Saturday morning after police believes he stole two credit cards, two laptops, three surveillance camera systems and an Ipad on September 10.

Officers say Presley was caught selling the stolen laptops at a local pawn shop and had other items from the business found in his apartment during a court-ordered search.

Presley is being charged with four felony counts, including dealing in stolen property and grand theft.

